ANC to change Constitution to expropriate land without compensation

The ANC has decided to change the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.

This was decided at a two-day lekgotla held in Irene, outside Pretoria, which concluded on Tuesday.

The decision has far-reaching consequences for both the South African economy as well as its political space. It comes following yet another quarter in which the South African economy has shed jobs, with Statistics SA announcing an increase in the unemployment rate on Tuesday. The move is set to further dent investor sentiment and confidence by local business in the economy.

Ramaphosa’s own investment envoy, former finance minister Trevor Manuel, said in June that explaining SA’s ongoing land debate to investors had been tougher than expected.

The move is seen to reflect the majority perspective expressed at the ongoing hearings on land, taking place across the country, headed by parliament’s constitutional review committee.

Business Day understands that a decision was taken by the ANC national executive committee lekgotla to "amend the Constitution to explicitly allow for expropriation without compensation".