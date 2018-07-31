Politics

ANC to change Constitution to expropriate land without compensation

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the decision taken at the ANC’s national executive committee lekgotla on Tuesday night

31 July 2018 - 22:02 By Natasha Marrian
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: ALON SKUY

The ANC has decided to change the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.

This was decided at a two-day lekgotla held in Irene, outside Pretoria, which concluded on Tuesday.

The decision has far-reaching consequences for both the South African economy as well as its political space. It comes following yet another quarter in which the South African economy has shed jobs, with Statistics SA announcing an increase in the unemployment rate on Tuesday. The move is set to further dent investor sentiment and confidence by local business in the economy.

Ramaphosa’s own investment envoy, former finance minister Trevor Manuel, said in June that explaining SA’s ongoing land debate to investors had been tougher than expected.

The move is seen to reflect the majority perspective expressed at the ongoing hearings on land, taking place across the country, headed by parliament’s constitutional review committee.

Business Day understands that a decision was taken by the ANC national executive committee lekgotla to "amend the Constitution to explicitly allow for expropriation without compensation".

WATCH | Ramaphosa announces ANC NEC decision on land expropriation

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the resolutions taken by the party's national executive committee during its recent ...
3 hours ago

Insiders say the party’s decision will allow it to manage the amendment appropriately. There has been intense debate within the ANC about whether section 25 of the Constitution should be amended.

The ANC took the decision on expropriation without compensation at its national elective conference at Nasrec in December, and partnered with the EFF in parliament in February to vote for a motion to this effect. The EFF wants all South African land to belong to the state, but the ANC’s stance on this remains unclear.

There have been dissenting views in the ANC and its alliance partners over whether the constitutional change is even necessary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make an announcement to this effect late on Tuesday.

Just give us the land and we’ll prove you wrong‚ say Eastern Cape farmers

If you think land redistribution will result in fallow farms and a ruined agriculture sector‚ think again - just give us the land and we’ll show you ...
4 days ago

Land restoration began five years ago with the birth of the EFF

This crucial step in the decolonisation of black lives has its origins in a party that will lead the revolution should land not be equally ...
10 days ago

