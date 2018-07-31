EFF member fined for defacing Anglo-Boer War statue

A former Nelson Mandela Bay EFF deputy regional chair has been sentenced for defacing the Anglo-Boer War statue in Uitenhage‚ three years ago.

Elijah “Bo” Madwara‚ 34‚ must either pay a R4,000 fine or face six months’ imprisonment – of which half was suspended for three years – for malicious damage to property.

He was also fined R2,000 (or four months’ imprisonment) for obstructing a police official.

Madwara was sentenced in the Uitenhage District Court on June 29. He said on Monday that he had since moved to East London and was now just an ordinary member of the EFF.