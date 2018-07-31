Politics

EFF member fined for defacing Anglo-Boer War statue

31 July 2018 - 12:37 By Gareth Wilson
Image: Fort Hare EFF SC ‏ via Twitter

A former Nelson Mandela Bay EFF deputy regional chair has been sentenced for defacing the Anglo-Boer War statue in Uitenhage‚ three years ago.

Elijah “Bo” Madwara‚ 34‚ must either pay a R4,000 fine or face six months’ imprisonment – of which half was suspended for three years – for malicious damage to property.

He was also fined R2,000 (or four months’ imprisonment) for obstructing a police official.

Madwara was sentenced in the Uitenhage District Court on June 29. He said on Monday that he had since moved to East London and was now just an ordinary member of the EFF.

“I am tired of this and I am just paying the fine‚” he said. “I really don’t have the appetite even [to] appeal this.”

Madwara was accused of leading a group of people who vandalised the memorial statue on April 2 2015. At the time‚ the incident was filmed on a cellphone‚ showing the chaos unfolding at the statue.

