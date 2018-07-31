The bail application in the case involving a former ANC employee accused of involvement in cash heists has been postponed after marathon arguments at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Errol Velile Present‚ a former staffer at Luthuli House allegedly linked to a string of cash-in-transit heists‚ appeared before Magistrate John Baloyi‚ alongside three co-accused.

In addition to aggravated robbery‚ the state introduced additional charges to the charge sheet: attempted murder and the possession of suspected stolen vehicles. This sparked objection from defence attorneys.

The defence spent most of the day arguing for copies of the charge sheet and the contents of the case docket‚ with the personal particulars of witnesses omitted‚ to be handed over to them.

Citing case law‚ they argued that this would allow them to prepare a defence on new charges at the bail hearing. They also wanted to know how the suspects were linked to the new charges.

The matter was postponed to Friday for further argument.

Present was allegedly linked to at least three cash-in-transit heists in and around Johannesburg. He was arrested earlier this month while allegedly carrying out a heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto.

The ANC fired Present soon after reports emerged that he had been arrested.