Hey‚ ladies‚ don't take shortcuts by dating blessers: ANCYL

31 July 2018 - 16:00 By Zingisa Mvumvu
ANCYL NEC member Jane Khoza said young girls should “stop looking for shortcuts” by dating blessers.
Do not have relationships with sugar daddies and blessers‚ the ANC Youth League cautioned on Tuesday.

And‚ ANCYL national executive committee (NEC) member Jane Khoza said‚ young girls should “stop looking for shortcuts” by dating blessers.

Khoza was speaking at an ANCYL media briefing on Tuesday‚ alongside members of the ANC Women's League young women's desk.

Khoza said sugar daddies were among the leading perpetrators of gender-based violence against young girls. She was speaking ahead the national march against gender-based violence in Johannesburg and other provinces around the country.

The march is scheduled for Wednesday.

The ANCWL young women’s desk national convenor‚ Precious Banda‚ also weighed in‚ saying that young girls should liberate themselves from the shackles of blessers‚ whose economic muscle gave them power to dominate and oppress.

"The relationship of the blesser and blessee involves power relations. These power relations place the woman into a very oppressive position‚" said Banda.

"If this man funds your lifestyle‚ you've got limited options because the man is the funder. There are existing opportunities like free higher education and we are saying young women must go to school and engage in economic activity."

The march is set to start at Constitutional Hill at 9am on Wednesday and end at Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD.

