The mayor of the troubled Great Kei local municipality in the Eastern Cape‚ Loyiso Tshetsha‚ resigned on Tuesday.

Former mayor Ngenisile Tekile has been sworn in with the blessing of the ANC regional leadership and regional secretary Teris Ntuthu.

Tshetsha steps down at a time when the municipality is struggling financially and has‚ since April‚ struggled to pay staff salaries. The majority union in the municipality‚ the South African Municipality Workers Union (Samwu)‚ has been trying to engage municipal leaders to come up with a plan to pay staff so they could return to work. But there were no funds available.

A number of staff have stayed away from work as they did not have money to travel to work. Municipal buildings were torched and service delivery was badly affected by the stay-away.

The municipality was put under administration by the Eastern Cape's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC‚ Fikile Xasa‚ early in July.

A senior municipal employee said the Amathole ANC regional leadership was at the municipality to remove the mayor and endorse the former mayor.