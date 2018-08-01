The ANC must protect their own.

That's the message from the newly-elected ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal who want the party’s top brass to review a decision that members should attend former president Jacob Zuma’s court case in their personal capacity.

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told the media in Durban on Wednesday that the recently held 8th provincial conference had mandated the ANC provincial executive committee to engage with the national executive committee on Zuma’s ongoing legal case.

“The conference was of the firm view that while all ANC members must comply and respect the decision of the NEC‚ in relation to support offered to comrades facing legal challenges‚ it was important for the province to share its own experience on the implementation of that decision‚” said Ntuli.

In March this year‚ the NEC issued a statement warning members about "creating the false impression that the ANC as organisation identifies with‚ or approves of‚ the misdemeanours of which any member or leader may be accused".

Ntuli said the ANC leadership wanted to engage the NEC about the difficulty of attending Zuma’s court case in their own individual capacities as this meant that they had no control over people who shared the same public platform with the former president usually after his court appearance.

“We want to engage with the national leadership to share our own experiences and the difficulty of having to take a day off from your political responsibility and address a platform of people who are coming to support the former president with other people who do not belong to the ANC‚” said Ntuli.