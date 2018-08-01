Politics

ANC plans to give ownership of land directly to dispossessed black people

01 August 2018 - 13:38 By Amil Umraw
'We are going to take it and give it to the people who are going to use it'.
'We are going to take it and give it to the people who are going to use it'.
Image: 123rf.com/Cristi Kerekes

The ANC government will not nationalise land – but plans to give ownership of the land directly to dispossessed black people.

This was revealed by ANC national executive member Ronald Lamola on Wednesday as the governing party sought to explain the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that his party would push for the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Answering questions by the media‚ Lamola said the party decided it would not nationalise all South African land.

“The land must be redistributed to the people. We are going to take it and give it to the people who are going to use it.

Land hearings key in decision to expropriate without compensation: Ramaphosa

Comments‚ deliberations and demands made during national hearings were a key factor in the ANC deciding to go ahead with plans to amend the ...
News
17 hours ago

“We are going to give them title deeds. We are not nationalising the land of this country. If we nationalise the land‚ we are going to dispossess the black people who have land; the black people who have moved into urban areas. What will government do with an individual’s house?” he said.

“If we wake up tomorrow and say the state has nationalised all the land‚ there will still be a need for legislation on how you are going to do it. It is also not going to be free.”

This approach to expropriation is likely to put the ANC at odds with the EFF in Parliament as Julius Malama's party has been advocating for the state to take ownership of land.

Yes, but what does Ramaphosa's land announcement really mean?

President Cyril Ramaphosa's late night statement has provided certainty. But it also contained within it an uncertainty.
Ideas
7 hours ago

At least a dozen ANC national executive committee members were present at the briefing at Luthuli House‚ including ministers Zweli Mkhize‚ Naledi Pandor and Ayanda Dlodlo.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the lekgotla had discussed an implementation plan for a wide-ranging resolution on land and agrarian reform.

“The public hearings have confirmed our view that overwhelmingly our people want constitutional provisions to be less constrictive to land expropriation‚” he said.

“The ANC will‚ through the parliamentary process‚ finalise a proposed amendment to the Constitution which outlines more clearly the provisions which expropriation without compensation can be addressed.”

NEC member Enoch Godongwana said the ANC is not undermining parliamentary processes by pushing for a constitutional amendment.

“We are meeting at the tail end of that process. We will contribute to this process. We are not undermining Parliament‚” he said. 

READ MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa's land shock makes rand plunge 16c in an hour

The rand extended losses on Wednesday morning‚ following an overnight rout after the ANC’s surprise decision to seek to change the Constitution to ...
Business
4 hours ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa announces ANC NEC decision on land expropriation

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the resolutions taken by the party's national executive committee during its recent ...
Politics
17 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | ANC NEC briefing on land expropriation, economy

The African National Congress's national executive committee is briefing the media on the decisions made following it's two-day lekgotla.
Politics
4 hours ago

IN FULL | Land reform: ANC to amend Constitution - read Ramaphosa's statement here

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) had decided to change the Constitution to ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Police confirm investigation into Malema shooting Politics
  2. Malema says stage shooting was a 'simulation' Politics
  3. Premier promises to move fast to release findings into political violence in KZN Politics
  4. ANC plans to give ownership of land directly to dispossessed black people Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | ANC NEC briefing on land expropriation, economy Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X