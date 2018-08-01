ANC plans to give ownership of land directly to dispossessed black people

The ANC government will not nationalise land – but plans to give ownership of the land directly to dispossessed black people.

This was revealed by ANC national executive member Ronald Lamola on Wednesday as the governing party sought to explain the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that his party would push for the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Answering questions by the media‚ Lamola said the party decided it would not nationalise all South African land.

“The land must be redistributed to the people. We are going to take it and give it to the people who are going to use it.