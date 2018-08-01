Police on Wednesday confirmed they were investigating reports of a firearm being discharged at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ Mdantsane‚ outside East London‚ where the EFF’s birthday celebrations were held at the weekend.

EFF leader Julius Malema was caught on video shooting what appeared to be a rifle – but he told TimesLIVE that the “firearm” was not a real gun.

However‚ SAPS spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the matter was being investigated.

“I can confirm that the SAPS registered a case of discharging of a firearm in a built up area. The due processes will follow‚” said Naidoo.

Malema‚ however‚ was adamant that the incident was a “simulation” and part of a planned act.