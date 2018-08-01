President Cyril Ramaphosa has given deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi notice that he intends to suspend them – and has asked them for reasons why he shouldn’t.

Both Jiba and Mrwebi have until August 10 to provide reasons as to why they should not be suspended pending inquiries into their fitness to hold office.

Ramaphosa will‚ on Thursday‚ formally withdraw former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal against a North Gauteng High Court’s ruling that the president “institute disciplinary inquiries against Jiba and Mrwebi into their fitness to hold office in the National Prosecuting Authority and to suspend them pending the outcome of those inquiries”.

The High Court found that‚ given that Jiba’s conduct had been criticised in four different court rulings‚ Zuma’s failure to act against her was irrational.

That same ruling also found that prosecutions head Shaun Abrahams acted irrationally when he withdrew fraud and perjury charges against Jiba. Those charges were related to the handling of the racketeering prosecution of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen.

Both Jiba and Abrahams are seeking to appeal that judgment. Their appeal arguments are due to be heard in October.