WATCH LIVE | ANC NEC briefing on land expropriation, economy

The African National Congress's national executive committee is briefing the media on the decisions made following it's two-day lekgotla.

On Tuesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the party would push ahead with plans to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

“It has become pertinently clear that our people want the constitution to be more explicit about expropriation of land without compensation as demonstrated in the public hearings,” Ramaphosa said in a recorded address to the nation. “The ANC will through the parliamentary process finalise the proposed amendment to the constitution that outlines more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be effected.”