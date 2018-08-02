AfriForum flayed by EFF for laying charges against Malema

The EFF has accused AfriForum of being “opportunistic” for laying charges against party leader Julius Malema for having an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Malema “fired” into the air on stage during the party’s fifth birthday bash at the weekend to evoke a sense of “celebration and memory of our struggle during colonial and apartheid times”‚ EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was quoted as saying by SABC News on Wednesday.

Ndlozi reiterated claims by the red berets that Malema did not fire a real gun or bullets: “It was emulation as part of the celebrations of the EFF that was also coordinated with fireworks.”

Four firearms experts canvassed by Times Select however said any suggestion that the commander-in-chief was firing blanks was “hogwash”. They criticised the police for not arresting and charging both Malema and the gun owner.