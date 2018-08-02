Land expropriation a bitter pill for farmers

Farming associations have slammed the ANC’s announcement that it intends to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Transvaal Agricultural Union (Tau SA) president Louis Meintjes said in a statement that the ANC’s announcement “makes a mockery” of parliament’s public consultation process.

“The constitution is supposed to be the foundation of a country where the rule of law takes precedence to protect society against racial domination and exploitation whilst ensuring that the supremacy of the law reigns. To expropriate property without compensation remains theft in any language and as such it is the opposite of what constitutes responsible government‚” he said.

“The ease with which economic growth is used to promote the amendment of the constitution is nothing but rubbing salt in the wounds. No clear boundaries in terms of the aim‚ scope or time constraints exist and that is untenable. It also makes a mockery of the entire consultation process. If ever there were short-sighted and deplorable policy decisions‚ then we are experiencing it under the current government.”