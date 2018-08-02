Politics

Zimbabwe post-election death toll rises to six: police

02 August 2018 - 19:11 By afp.com
Supporters of Zimbabwean opposition MDC Alliance take part in a protest in Harare, Zimbabwe on August 1, 2018, as protests erupted over alleged fraud in the country's election. Police on Thursday confirmed that the death toll in clashes between the protesters and security authorities had reached six.
Supporters of Zimbabwean opposition MDC Alliance take part in a protest in Harare, Zimbabwe on August 1, 2018, as protests erupted over alleged fraud in the country's election. Police on Thursday confirmed that the death toll in clashes between the protesters and security authorities had reached six.
Image: Luis TATO / AFP

The death toll from a crackdown by troops on protesters following Zimbabwe's disputed election has doubled to six, police said on Thursday.

"The number of deaths, and it is really regrettable and unfortunate, has risen to six as three of the victims succumbed to injuries while seeking medical attention," police spokeswoman Charity Charamba told a press conference.

One of the six was identified as Sylvia Maposa, the aunt of Zimbabwean tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira.

Mupfumira confirmed that Maposa was killed when she was caught in the crossfire during the clashes between the military and MDC Alliance supporters in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday.

“She was innocently coming from work and was caught in the crossfire. Imagine finding out through social media, and identifying her body through the dress she was wearing lying down,” Mupfumira said via a WhatsApp message, seen by TimesLIVE, which was sent to her colleagues.

- Additional reporting by Mzilikazi wa Afrika.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe post-election death toll rises to six: police Politics
  2. BREAKING | Zimbabwean minister's aunt killed in election violence Africa
  3. Plans for new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government Politics
  4. What South Africa will get out of the Brics Summit Politics
  5. Don't panic about land grabs‚ minister tells farmers Politics

Latest Videos

Reds Mall hit by another robbery
Vicki Momberg granted R2,000 bail
X