Zimbabwe post-election death toll rises to six: police

The death toll from a crackdown by troops on protesters following Zimbabwe's disputed election has doubled to six, police said on Thursday.

"The number of deaths, and it is really regrettable and unfortunate, has risen to six as three of the victims succumbed to injuries while seeking medical attention," police spokeswoman Charity Charamba told a press conference.

One of the six was identified as Sylvia Maposa, the aunt of Zimbabwean tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira.

Mupfumira confirmed that Maposa was killed when she was caught in the crossfire during the clashes between the military and MDC Alliance supporters in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday.

“She was innocently coming from work and was caught in the crossfire. Imagine finding out through social media, and identifying her body through the dress she was wearing lying down,” Mupfumira said via a WhatsApp message, seen by TimesLIVE, which was sent to her colleagues.

- Additional reporting by Mzilikazi wa Afrika.