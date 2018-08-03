Politics

'Embrace your flag' says Minister Mthethwa

03 August 2018 - 14:40 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said South Africans should respect the country's flag.
Image: Bathini Mbatha

South Africans should respect and embrace the country’s flag‚ Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said on Friday.

He was speaking at the launch of the #‘IAMTHEFLAG’ campaign‚ which seeks to foster and promote “social cohesion‚ nation building and patriotism”.

The campaign was unveiled in partnership with the South African National Taxi Association at the Randburg Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

Mthethwa handed out handheld flags‚ booklets‚ mirror socks and other promotional material to commuters and drivers.

He will pledge support for the campaign before the kick-off of the Sundowns versus Chiefs game at the Loftus Versveld Stadium‚ Pretoria‚ on Saturday.

The department said the government had identified nation building and social cohesion as one of its priorities.

