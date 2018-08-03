Politics

Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election victory

03 August 2018 - 08:30 By Timeslive
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets supporters.
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets supporters.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Ramaphosa appealed to political leaders and citizens of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election. He urged them to follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law to resolve any challenges‚ said a statement issued by the Presidency early on Friday.

Although the election had been declared peaceful by the SADC Election Observation Mission and other election observer missions‚ Ramaphosa expressed his concern about the violence on Wednesday that resulted in the death of six people in Zimbabwe.

“In this regard‚ President Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured speedy recovery‚” said the Presidency.

“President Ramaphosa concluded his phone call by expressing his commitment to working closely with the president-elect‚ Mr Mnangagwa‚ to enhance the historical‚ political and fraternal relations which exist between South Africa and Zimbabwe‚ with particular emphasis on strengthening economic co-operation in priority areas as mutually identified by the two countries.” 

READ MORE

Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe election

Emmerson Mnangagwa has won the Zimbabwean presidential election, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced on Friday morning amid growing ...
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | The moment Emmerson Mnangagwa won the Zimbabwe election

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe, narrowly won the country’s landmark election, in an outcome set to fuel fraud ...
News
1 hour ago

How the rural vote carried Emmerson 'The Crocodile' Mnangagwa to power in Zimbabwe

It was the sheer strength of numbers in rural Zimbabwe that carried Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Zimbabwean presidency following results announced in ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election victory Politics
  2. Zimbabwe post-election death toll rises to six: police Politics
  3. Zimbabwean minister's aunt killed in election violence Africa
  4. Plans for new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government Politics
  5. What South Africa will get out of the Brics Summit Politics

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
Reds Mall hit by another robbery
X