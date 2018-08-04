DA Leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is ready to mount a lone fight against "a coalition of populists" between the ANC and the EFF on the issue of expropriation of land without compensation.

Maimane made the remarks while addressing a group of DA supporters outside the Friends of God church in the suburb of Goodwood in the north of Cape Town where Parliament's constitutional review committee is holding the last leg of public hearings on the land question.

Maimane said even if the EFF was threatening to vote it out of power in metro municipalities such as Nelson Mandela Bay‚ Johannesburg and Tshwane‚ the DA would not be bullied into supporting changes to section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

The ANC has resolved to table amendments to section 25 of the Constitution in Parliament‚ which will require a two-thirds majority vote to pass and the EFF indicated that it will lend the ANC the necessary support required.

He said the DA remained convinced that section 25 of the Constitution‚ as it currently stands‚ does not prevent government from expropriating any land in the public interest.