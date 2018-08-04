Parliamentary committee concerned about effectiveness of safety strategy at police stations

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has expressed ‘serious concern” about the effectiveness of the safety strategy of the South African Police Service at station level in the wake of an attack on the Kareedouw police station in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident happened at about 1.30am.

“It is alleged that four armed suspects entered the Community Service Centre and overpowered the constable on duty. The suspects removed firearms from the safe and a police hand radio‚” Swart said.

“The constable made alarm after the robbers sped away in an unidentified vehicle. All necessary roleplayers were immediately deployed. A huge search for the suspects is currently under way. A case of armed robbery has been opened.”