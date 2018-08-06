Politics

DA gives SABC ultimatum to air video giving its position on land reform

06 August 2018 - 14:40 By Zimasa Matiwane
The DA's shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme said the party has given the SABC until midnight on Wednesday to air its video on land reform.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais

The DA has given the SABC an ultimatum to air a video of party leader Mmusi Maimane expressing the party’s position on land reform.

During the broadcast‚ Ramaphosa announced that the ANC had resolved that the Constitution should be amended to make it clear that land expropriation without compensation is permissible.

“We will give the SABC until midnight on Wednesday‚ August 8 2018‚ to air this packaged content. This is not just about the content of the broadcast but the principle that the public broadcaster must uphold‚” DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme said.

She said it was unacceptable for the public broadcaster to accept a packaged video from a political party‚ to interrupt normal programming to air the recording‚ and then deny opposition parties the opportunity to do the same.

The DA said it was not afforded the same opportunity to present its position on the matter‚ despite the party being given a right of reply on breakfast show Morning Live. The DA says the platform was “simply not enough”.

“In order to ensure fair and ‘equitable coverage’ the SABC has a duty to air the video package the DA has sent‚ to provide the public with adequate knowledge on the matter of land expropriation.

“A failure to do so‚ speaks to a lack of understanding of the SABC’s duty and responsibility as the public broadcaster. Major political parties should enjoy ‘equitable coverage’ on the SABC‚ particularly when it comes to matters of national importance‚” Van Damme explained.

