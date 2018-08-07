Economy takes centre stage at Cabinet lekgotla
The economy was taking centre stage at the Cabinet lekgotla held at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria on Tuesday.
That’s according to Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ who was briefing the media during a short tea break.
Mokonyane said the Cabinet would intensify deliberations on how to create an investor-friendly environment in South Africa.
WATCH: Minister of @CommsZA Nomvula Mokonyane talk about what will be discussed at the #CabinetLekgotla pic.twitter.com/GOTFua6qN8— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) August 7, 2018
"There is a determination not to reinvent the wheel but to have a stimulus package that deals with issues such as agricultural support for food security and productivity in the agricultural sector‚" said Mokonyane.
"The land expropriation intervention by government is part of growing and transforming the economy of our country but‚ most importantly‚ we must achieve the primary objective of a non-racial‚ integrated and a very prosperous South Africa.
"We know that historically there will never be prosperity in the agricultural sector without government farmer-support. That is critical so that when our people own agricultural land we should not be burdened because any prosperous agricultural programme relies on government support that is centred on food security."
The Cabinet lekgotla is expected to discuss proposals that emerged from the ANC national executive committee last week.