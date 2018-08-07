Economy takes centre stage at Cabinet lekgotla

"There is a determination not to reinvent the wheel but to have a stimulus package that deals with issues such as agricultural support for food security and productivity in the agricultural sector‚" said Mokonyane.

"The land expropriation intervention by government is part of growing and transforming the economy of our country but‚ most importantly‚ we must achieve the primary objective of a non-racial‚ integrated and a very prosperous South Africa.

"We know that historically there will never be prosperity in the agricultural sector without government farmer-support. That is critical so that when our people own agricultural land we should not be burdened because any prosperous agricultural programme relies on government support that is centred on food security."

The Cabinet lekgotla is expected to discuss proposals that emerged from the ANC national executive committee last week.