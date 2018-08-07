Politics

Economy takes centre stage at Cabinet lekgotla

07 August 2018 - 14:45 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Nomvula Mokonyane. File photo.
Nomvula Mokonyane. File photo.
Image: MIKE DIBETSOE

The economy was taking centre stage at the Cabinet lekgotla held at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria on Tuesday.

That’s according to Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ who was briefing the media during a short tea break.

Mokonyane said the Cabinet would intensify deliberations on how to create an investor-friendly environment in South Africa.

"There is a determination not to reinvent the wheel but to have a stimulus package that deals with issues such as agricultural support for food security and productivity in the agricultural sector‚" said Mokonyane.

"The land expropriation intervention by government is part of growing and transforming the economy of our country but‚ most importantly‚ we must achieve the primary objective of a non-racial‚ integrated and a very prosperous South Africa.

"We know that historically there will never be prosperity in the agricultural sector without government farmer-support. That is critical so that when our people own agricultural land we should not be burdened because any prosperous agricultural programme relies on government support that is centred on food security."

The Cabinet lekgotla is expected to discuss proposals that emerged from the ANC national executive committee last week.

READ MORE

Land disaster: No jobs, no food in the farming sector

A tanking economy, falling crop prices, drought, land expropriation, failing road infrastructure and high labour costs are killing jobs in SA’s ...
Business
6 hours ago

Inside the shocking collapse of Julius Malema's favourite country

Julius Malema was so impressed with Venezuela's economic model that he led a delegation of youth to that country in 2010. These days, Venezuela is a ...
Ideas
1 day ago

Minimum wage one step closer to reality as NCOP approves new labour bills

A further step was taken on Tuesday towards the implementation of the national minimum wage‚ with the adoption of the enabling legislation by the ...
Business
3 hours ago

Treasury cracks whip on subcontracting regulations

Demands are being placed on contractors with provincial and local governments that they pay 30 percent of their contracts in cash in lieu of being ...
Business
2 hours ago

Put unlisted cash to work to lift SA

Poor public service deters better use of private equity fortune
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 332 objections to changing the name of Grahamstown Politics
  2. Economy takes centre stage at Cabinet lekgotla Politics
  3. The right to die: Bill tabled to clarify legal status of living wills Politics
  4. It was all an act: Malema sticks to his guns over ‘rifle’ Politics
  5. DA gives SABC ultimatum to air video giving its position on land reform Politics

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X