Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has come out strongly against allegations that she demanded payments from a group of contractors that shared work on a R650-million construction project.

Gumede‚ who is also the chairperson of the ANC’s biggest region‚ was addressing the media at a press briefing hosted by the ANC eThekwini region on a number of issues on Wednesday. She vehemently denied receiving any donation from multimillionaire Durban businessman Calvin Mathibeli.

Now Gumede is taking Mathibeli to court. “This is not something I can take lightly‚” she said. “It’s tarnishing my image.”

Gumede continued: “As a woman mayor I am not going to be budging. He must tell me everything because in the ANC‚ when we’re dealing with donations we’re dealing with a treasurer and chairperson. There must be a letter that shows there is this donation.

“The issue of the donation is a serious issue and sub judice. I’m not going to be taking it lying down as the chairperson of the ANC. I have engaged my regional leadership and also my provincial leadership. As the chairperson and mayor‚ I have taken this to my lawyers and they are dealing with it. That’s why I don’t want to pre-empt anything.”

ANC regional secretary Bheki Ntuli could also testify that “at no stage we wrote to this guy and asked for any donation‚” said Gumede.

“But we will talk about this in the court case. For now I don’t think we must talk more about it.”

The mayor was responding to allegations in a Durban Sunday newspaper that she was the main wheeler-dealer in a R650-million construction project awarded to eight companies in 2015.

Mathibeli‚ one of the contractors awarded work on the project‚ claimed that he paid a large sum of money to Gumede to benefit the ANC and her own foundation in order to remain contracted. He said Gumede invited him to her house and asked him to give her R100‚000 because the ANC needed funds‚ which he did.