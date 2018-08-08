Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's ally and controversial businessman Robert Ngwenya on Wednesday demanded that all mines located in the Madibeng municipality employ 1‚000 local people each no later than next Tuesday.

Ngwenya‚ a chairman of the Villages‚ Townships and Small Dorpies (VTSD) chamber of commerce‚ also vowed that Mahumapelo would return as the province's premier.

To this end‚ he said‚ current premier Job Mokgoro‚ who has clipped VTSD’s wings‚ must enjoy the office while it lasts because should he (Ngwenya) so wish he would mobilise the community to bring him down.

Ngwenya‚ circled by more than 5‚000 residents from villages of Madibeng‚ marched to three mines - Hernic‚ Crocodile River and Lonmin - in Marikana to demand jobs for local people and for business bias to be shown in favour of business people affiliated to the VTSD.