The 5 best and 5 worst moments of Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency

It's been a hectic six months since Cyril Ramaphosa took over as president. Here are the high and low points of his rule

THE 5 BEST MOMENTS

1. Nhlanhla Nene returns to the finance ministry

Jacob Zuma's most controversial decision was the firing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in December 2015. He announced that little-known back-bencher, Des van Rooyen would replace him. After three days of market turmoil, Zuma was made to back down and appoint Pravin Gordhan instead. Ramaphosa announced that Nene would finally be back in the job.