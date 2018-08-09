Politics

Malema greeted by cheers and ululations as he arrives at EFF Women's Day rally

09 August 2018 - 14:37 By Bongani Mthethwa
EFF leader Julius Malema speaks at the party's Women's Day event in Pietermaritzburg on on August 9, 2018.
EFF leader Julius Malema speaks at the party's Women's Day event in Pietermaritzburg on on August 9, 2018.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

EFF president Julius Malema received a hero's welcome in Pietermaritzburg as he prepared to address a Women's Day event.

Hundreds of EFF supporters braved the chilly weather in the KwaZulu-Natal capital on Thursday to attend the red brigade's Women's Day celebrations‚ which was also used as a launching pad for their campaigning ahead of 2019 elections.

The Caluza Sports Centre in Edendale was packed to capacity as EFF supporters‚ including elderly women‚ waited patiently for their leadership to arrive. They were treated to performances by various artists‚ including maskandi‚ hip-hop and rap performers.

When Malema and the party's leadership did arrive‚ the hall erupted into a cacophony of ululation and whistling. The leaders walked in through the hall's back entrance at exactly 12.45pm. He brought the house down as he and EFF's top brass‚ including his deputy Floyd Shivambu‚ secretary general Godrich Gardee‚ deputy secretary Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and national chairperson Dali Mpofu‚ walked to the stage. There were also other EFF MPs in attendance.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE: 

EFF's Mandisa Mashego slams Rhodes University and Bheki Cele at Khensani Maseko's funeral

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego on Thursday took a swipe at Rhodes University and the police ministry for failing ...
News
1 hour ago

It was all an act: Malema sticks to his guns over ‘rifle’

EFF leader Julius Malema is sticking to his guns and continued to insist that he did not fire a real gun or live ammunition during the party’s fifth ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SA has failed its women: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Ramaphosa orders police minister to probe officers for alleged violations ... Politics
  3. Ramaphosa sets date for national gender summit amid ‘crisis’ Politics
  4. Malema greeted by cheers and ululations as he arrives at EFF Women's Day rally Politics
  5. Government needs a unified approach if it is going to expropriate land‚ experts ... Politics

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X