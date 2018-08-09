Ramaphosa orders police minister to probe officers for alleged violations during #TheTotalShutdown march

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered Police Minister Bheki Cele to investigate two police officers concerning alleged violations during the #TheTotalShutdown march against gender-based violence and femicide last week.

“One of them slapped one of the women who were marching and one of them insulted some of the women.”

Ramaphosa announced this on Thursday during his speech at the National Women’s Day Event in Mbekweni‚ Paarl‚ in the Western Cape.

The incident happened on Wednesday last week outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria during the nationwide marches. The police and protesters reportedly clashed on the lawns of the Union Buildings when they insisted on meeting with Ramaphosa.

“I have instructed the Minister of Police [Bheki Cele] to investigate this matter and make sure that we take action against those police officers with immediate effect.”