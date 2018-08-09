The South African government will convene a national gender summit on August 31 in an attempt to find a solution to "the crisis" of the rise of violence against women in the country.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa who was addressing a Women's Day celebration in Paarl in the Western Cape on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said "the brutal and subtle war against women" in the country had reached "unprecedented levels".

“A war is being waged against the women of South Africa. It is a war against women’s bodies‚ their dignity‚ their right to freedom‚ their right to security and equality. It is an affront to our common humanity and a betrayal to the values of our Constitution.”

To this end‚ a conversation on how to resolve the problem was of utmost importance to also help government formulate appropriate policies to mitigate the scourge.

The president said all men should take responsibility for patriarchy and the oppression of women that had become the defining feature of the land.

"Since the advent of democracy‚ we have failed to ensure that the women of South Africa are able to exercise their constitutional right to peace and security‚" said Ramaphosa.

It was now high time for men and women in all spheres of life to join forces in correcting this failure.