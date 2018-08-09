South Africa has failed its women and their constitutional rights‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Women’s Day Event in Mbekweni‚ Paarl‚ in the Western Cape.

“As a government and as a society‚ since the advent of democracy‚ we have failed to ensure that the women of South Africa are able to exercise their Constitutional right to peace and security. In that sense‚ we have failed to live up to the promise of 1994‚” Ramaphosa said.

“We therefore share the responsibility to correct this failing‚ to work together across society to fundamentally change attitudes‚ to fundamentally change practices and institutions to end the abuse of women.”

Ramaphosa said gender-based violence was a “crisis” - and that a “war” was being waged against women in towns‚ cities‚ homes‚ schools‚ universities‚ streets‚ parks and open spaces.

“A war is being waged against the women of South Africa. It is a war against women’s bodies‚ their dignity‚ their right to freedom‚ their right to security and equality. It is an affront to our common humanity and a betrayal to the values of our Constitution.”