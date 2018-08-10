The ANC has called for the "urgent" lowering of data costs‚ saying it was concerned about "the negative impact that the high cost of data services has on ordinary South Africans‚ especially workers‚ youth‚ students and women".

In a statement issued by national spokesman Pule Mabe‚ the party said the high cost of data was excluding the majority from the "benefits of the digital economy in our democracy".

"It further stifles the growth and development of small businesses. The ANC believes that lowering the cost of data will be a catalyst for economic growth. It will unlock economic opportunities and thus contribute to economic growth and job creation‚" said Mabe.

Cell phone companies have for some time been accused of over-charging for data and imposing "expiry dates" on data even though it does not technically expire.

The party said it wanted the regulator‚ Independent Communications Authority of South Africa‚ and "all mobile operators in our country" to work in support of the "#data-cost-must-fall-campaign".