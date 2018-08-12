Politics

EFF interdicted from ‘occupying’ PE liquor store

12 August 2018 - 16:15 By Philani Nombembe
Preston Store took the court route after its lawyers failed to persuade the EFF not to protest at the store because that would be illegal.
Preston Store took the court route after its lawyers failed to persuade the EFF not to protest at the store because that would be illegal.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Moeletsi Mabe

The High Court in Port Elizabeth has interdicted the EFF from “occupying” a liquor store over the party’s claims that the store advertised false promotional prices – and that it abuses staff.

Preston Store took the court route after its lawyers failed to persuade the EFF not to protest at the store because that would be illegal.

When the court granted the store an interdict‚ members of the EFF‚ in plain clothes‚ filled trolleys and when the cashier rung them up they refused to pay. They simply went back inside the store and repeated the same behaviour - inconveniencing other customers.

Police could not act against them because they were not wearing EFF clothing and could not be identified as EFF members. This month the court took a sobering decision – and interdicted the EFF and ordered the party to pay the legal costs.

READ MORE

EFF wants 'apartheid legislation' charges dropped against Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to drop the Riotous Assemblies Act charges against its leader‚ ...
Politics
16 days ago

Malema to woo women’s vote in bid to capture KZN in 2019 elections

EFF leader Julius Malema has set his sights on winning KwaZulu-Natal in next year’s elections and he believes his party could easily do so by ...
Politics
3 days ago

It was all an act: Malema sticks to his guns over ‘rifle’

EFF leader Julius Malema is sticking to his guns and continued to insist that he did not fire a real gun or live ammunition during the party’s fifth ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. VBS ‘revival’ is ANC’s plan to continue looting‚ says DA Politics
  2. EFF interdicted from ‘occupying’ PE liquor store Politics
  3. AfriForum publishes list of farms allegedly targeted for expropriation Politics
  4. Mashaba intends to challenge Guptas in court for alleged racial slurs Politics
  5. Give us names of 139 farms ear-marked for expropriation without compensation - ... Politics

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X