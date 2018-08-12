EFF interdicted from ‘occupying’ PE liquor store

The High Court in Port Elizabeth has interdicted the EFF from “occupying” a liquor store over the party’s claims that the store advertised false promotional prices – and that it abuses staff.

Preston Store took the court route after its lawyers failed to persuade the EFF not to protest at the store because that would be illegal.

When the court granted the store an interdict‚ members of the EFF‚ in plain clothes‚ filled trolleys and when the cashier rung them up they refused to pay. They simply went back inside the store and repeated the same behaviour - inconveniencing other customers.

Police could not act against them because they were not wearing EFF clothing and could not be identified as EFF members. This month the court took a sobering decision – and interdicted the EFF and ordered the party to pay the legal costs.