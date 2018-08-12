Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he intends challenging the Guptas in court for their alleged racial slurs against black South Africans.

In a statement issued in his personal capacity‚ Mashaba said on Sunday that he had written an open letter on June 11 to National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams‚ in which he gave him 60 days to take “swift action” against the Guptas following revelations of their corrupt activities and alleged racist behaviour towards black South Africans.

“To date I have received no response from him or the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA]. To me‚ it is clear that Adv Abrahams does not regard the allegations against the Guptas as serious.

“I have therefore‚ taken the decision to approach our courts with the intention of seeking legal recourse against the Gupta brothers‚ Atul and Ajay‚ for their alleged racial slurs against black South Africans‚” Mashaba said.