VBS ‘revival’ is ANC’s plan to continue looting‚ says DA

The DA has described a purported plan by the ANC to rescue VBS bank as a “backhanded attempt” by the ruling party to continue looting.

Reports on Sunday indicated that the ANC was considering political intervention to save VBS from liquidation by making it a provincial bank‚ to be run by the Limpopo Development Agency.

DA shadow minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Kevin Mileham said the DA questioned the possibility of the Limpopo provincial government being granted a banking licence at all.

“The fact remains that the forensic investigation into the VBS scandal must be completed as a matter of urgency‚ and should be done independently as this is the only way to ensure accountability.

"This is the same government that was once under national administration but now wants a failed bank to be converted into a provincial government bank so that comrades can continue looting.