EFF demands sacked Mugg & Bean manager be given his job back
The EFF’s Cape Metro branch has called for the reinstatement of a former Mugg & Bean manager who was allegedly dismissed because customers did not want to be served by a black manager.
Andile Bozo reportedly held a managerial position at the restaurant chain’s store at Waterstone Village Centre in Cape Town for four years.
The EFF region’s spokesman Unathi Ntame said on Monday that they were outraged by the incident and had demanded that the store’s management reinstate Bozo before Friday‚ August 17 - or hell will break loose.
“The reasons for his dismissal are unacceptable and not justified. It’s naked racism‚” he said.
Ntame said they would not reveal the action they would take at the moment‚ but threatened there would be “definite action” against Mugg & Bean.
“We’re not willing to give out the details for now. But we will definitely pay them a visit‚” he said.
The EFF Cape Metro had initially tweeted: “We will do to you @mugg_and_Bean what we did to HnM (sic) if you do not reinstate the black manager before the 17-Aug-2018. Actually we will do more than we did! Be warned!”
Mugg & Bean could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.
However‚ in a statement published last week‚ the company said‚ “In terms of the dismissal of the employee in question‚ and subsequent to an extensive internal investigation and due process followed‚ this matter has been submitted to the CCMA. The hearing will take place in August‚” the statement said.
They added that the company “subscribe to a policy of zero-tolerance to racism in any form‚ anywhere in our business”.
Dumisani Mavudla‚ of the CCMA‚ said they were alerted about an incident of unlawful dismissal through social media – but that no case had been formally lodged.
“We do not have such a case on our management system at the moment‚” he said.
This incident has led to some Twitter users calling for the boycotting of the restaurant chain.
We want to know if the manager will get his job back. But @Mugg_and_Bean keeps repeating themselves like a broken record. We shall boycott your racist business. We shall spread the word until you take us seriously. #BoycottMuggnbean— Nondu (@Nondu84538671) August 13, 2018
#BoycottMuggnbean @Mugg_and_Bean disgust me....after so long there are still businesses that have the "white only" rule 😡.....i don't see myself spending a cent in you.....nx— L U N G S T A R_99%🇿🇦 (@MgwaliLungani) August 13, 2018
#BoycottMuggnbean we are waiting to hear about the black manager's fate, you @Mugg_and_bean— Nondu (@Nondu84538671) August 13, 2018