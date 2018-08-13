Ma Winnie Sisulu? Red-faced ANCYL apologises for poster bloopers

The poster‚ circulated widely on social media‚ even got the spelling of Sisulu’s first two names wrong. It read: “Elias Motswaledi sub-region presents a political lecture on the life and time of Mam Albetinah Nonsikelelo Sisulu”.

Coordinator of the sub-region Puti Tau acknowledged on Monday afternoon that there were mistakes in the original poster that the sub-region had printed to draw attention to the lecture on the life and times of Sisulu.

Tau said the region had since rectified the mistakes and issued a new poster.

In the new poster‚ the sub-region in Groblersdal is still referred to as “Elias Motswaledi”.