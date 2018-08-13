Politics

Haibo! Mashaba suggests Trump is better than Ramaphosa and Twitter loses it

13 August 2018 - 12:34 By Nico Gous
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: Sunday Times

A vote lost for the Democratic Alliance.

That was the response of one South African on Monday to City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s comparison of US president Donald Trump to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Twitter. Mashaba shared a picture listing Trump’s “success” alongside Ramaphosa’s “failure”.

Mashaba later deleted the tweet and said: 

He added in another tweet: 

Another user noted that 

Hein de Kock called Mashaba’s comparison “despicable and disgusting”.

On the periphery‚ Western Cape premier Helen Zille weighed in on the debate when she responded to De Kock. 

Samantha Zilesnick noted how fond Trump and Mashaba are of tweeting.

Justin Pearce refuted the claim that there were no violent demonstrations under Trump’s reign as listed in the picture Mashaba tweeted‏.

Pearce was referring to Heather Heyer that was killed last year in Charlottesville‚ Virginia‚ after white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters. On August 12‚ the violence culminated when a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters‚ killing Heyer and injuring 19.  White supremacists held a rally outside the White House on Sunday.

