President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to go to Marikana to visit the widows of the mineworkers who were killed in the Lonmin Platinum mine wage-related unrest of August 2012 but his office says this will not be happening as yet.

“I am not aware of any plans at this stage for the President to visit Marikana‚” his spokesperson Khusela Diko told TimesLIVE in a text message.

“He has said on record that he will visit Marikana once all consultations and consequential matters attended to with the bereaved families‚ the injured miners and all stakeholders. This is work still in progress‚” she said.

Diko was responding to TimesLIVE's questions on whether Ramphosa would be heading to Marikana ahead of the six-year anniversary of the incident that left 44 people‚ including security guards‚ police officers and mineworkers‚ dead. The majority of victims were mineworkers who were shot dead by the police on August 16 2016.

About 250 people were arrested following the massacre‚ while 70 workers were injured.

In April‚ at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ Ramaphosa had said he would make good on Madikizela-Mandela’s wish for him to visit Marikana.