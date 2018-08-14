Civil rights organisation AfriForum remains adamant that a list of properties earmarked for “expropriation” that it published is legitimate.

“What we have done to protect our source is to change the format. We have much more information that [we] did not publish‚ because we also wanted to protect the property owners‚” AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said on Tuesday during a media conference at their offices in Centurion.

He said they had no doubt that the list‚ from a “reputable” source‚ being circulated within the department of Rural Development and Land Reform‚ was real.

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets said there could be more than one list circulating in the department which would explain the discrepancy between the 195 properties on their list and the 139 properties mentioned by government.

“We typed everything exactly as it is over into an Excel spreadsheet where it was in a PDF document initially… There was a lot more information about the farms and we decided to take that out‚ because we didn’t want to publish that. There was no change in terms of the content of the list.”

Kriel said about 600 people had contacted AfriForum‚ including some property owners on the list.