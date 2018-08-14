Politics

Departure of Abrahams will bring 'stability' to NPA

14 August 2018 - 10:05 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Shaun Abrahams. File photo.
Shaun Abrahams. File photo.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

The Constitutional Court judgment setting aside the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) upholds the rule of law and brings much-needed stability to the organisation.

That is the view of Freedom Under Law (FUL) and the Helen Suzman Foundation‚ which have both welcomed the judgment.

The Constitutional Court found on Monday that the appointment of Abrahams was invalid because he had benefited from former president Jacob Zuma’s abuse of power. The court directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new NPA head within 90 days.

“FUL‚ together with Corruption Watch‚ brought the initial application to challenge the termination and settlement‚ believing these subverted the independence of the NDPP (National Director of Public Prosecutions) and the NPA‚” said FUL.

“FUL is confident [the] judgment holds out the prospect of a reconstructed‚ revitalised NPA‚ with persons of unimpeachable integrity at its helm‚ able to fully play its vital role in securing criminal justice and constitutional democracy and with the public’s confidence that it is able to dispense justice without fear or favour.”

The Helen Suzman Foundation said it “welcomes the judgment and will continue to monitor the implementation of the court’s order as regards the structural independence of the NPA.” 

South Africa’s highest court ruled on August 13 2018 that Advocate Shaun Abrahams was not validly appointed to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) because he had benefited from former President Jacob Zuma’s abuse of power. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, writing on behalf of the Constitutional Court’s majority, found that Zuma had used a R17,3 million “golden handshake” to get rid of former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana.

READ MORE

Presidency studying ConCourt’s Shaun Abrahams judgment

The Presidency on Monday said it had noted a judgment by the Constitutional Court which declared as invalid the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Three quotes from Shaun Abrahams as we bid farewell to the NPA boss

So long‚ Shaun Abrahams...
News
22 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | ConCourt rules on future of NPA boss Shaun Abrahams

South Africa’s highest court will rule on Monday morning on whether advocate Shaun Abrahams may continue to lead the National Prosecuting Authority‚ ...
News
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa will restore public confidence in NPA‚ says ANC

Monday's Constitutional Court judgment provides President Cyril Ramaphosa with the necessary space to move with speed and urgency to resolve the ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC’s ‘ultimate betrayal’ over jobs will cost votes in 2019‚ warns Cosatu Politics
  2. Radebe a 'no-show' at fuel price meeting in Parliament Politics
  3. Malema's calls to occupy land 'backward and uncivilised'‚ says MEC Moiloa Politics
  4. Probe DA mayors for dodgy deals or Joburg and Tshwane will 'collapse'‚ warns ... Politics
  5. Minister Nomvula Mokonyane finally becomes an MP Politics

Latest Videos

Sharing is caring: Meet Malcolm X, the man behind hundreds of good deeds in SA
Man crashes small plane into own house after fight with wife
X