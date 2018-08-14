MPs demand answers on SABC’s failure to broadcast PSL matches

MPs want the SABC and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to explain why professional soccer matches were not aired on SABC radio earlier this month.

They also want to scrutinise the agreement reached between the two organisations that led to the resumption of the radio broadcasts.

The SABC announced on August 3 - the eve of the kick-off of the new PSL season - that it would not be able to broadcast the league's matches on radio as the two parties could not reach a consensus.

“This decision follows careful consideration to the SABC’s business operations and the unsuccessful negotiations with the PSL to secure the broadcast rights for soccer matches on radio‚” the SABC said in a statement at the time.

But three days later - following intervention by Sports and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa and Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane - the SABC's radio broadcasts of the PSL resumed.