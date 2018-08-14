Cosatu has issued the ANC with an ultimatum ahead of the national elections in 2019‚ saying the party will “pay the price” if it fails to balance the demands of “capital” and those of labour.

In a strongly worded statement read to reporters at a briefing on Tuesday‚ the federation said workers would have no reason to continue supporting the ANC if it does not promote and protect their interests.

The party’s special central executive committee meeting held on Monday discussed the mass job losses in the country‚ the impact of the VAT increase on the poor and alleged plans by the government to retrench public servants.

The CEC also resolved that Cosatu leaders should request an urgent meeting with the ANC top six leadership to communicate “a clear message that workers will not vote against their interests in the upcoming elections”.

Cosatu 1st deputy president Tyotyo James said the workers’ support for the ANC did not come without conditions. “Workers in this country voted [for] the ANC to protect their interests‚ that’s the reason. If the ANC will betray the interest of workers‚ they will have to rethink their support of the ANC. Our vote for the ANC is not free‚ it is for the ANC to continue to protect our interests‚” he said.