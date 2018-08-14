Radebe a 'no-show' at fuel price meeting in Parliament

The DA is up in arms over Energy Minister Jeff Radebe’s no show at a fuel price meeting in Parliament on Tuesday.

DA MP Gavin Davis said: “Minister Radebe and the Energy Department’s failure to turn up at an Energy Portfolio Committee meeting on the petrol price is the clearest indication yet that government has no plan to deal with escalating fuel costs.”

Radebe was expected to appear before the Energy Portfolio Committee to discuss possible plans to bring down prices of fuel.

Davis said in a statement that the no-show was disrespectful to Parliament and millions of South Africans who were struggling with the high cost of living.

“Minister Radebe was supposed to communicate on the petrol price in the second week of July‚ but he has said nothing. This was his opportunity to offer South Africans hope that government had a plan to cushion the blow of high fuel costs.”

The DA wrote to the Speaker of Parliament requesting that Radebe be asked to give a fuel price briefing on August 21.