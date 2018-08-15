The ANC on Wednesday called for dialogue with the mining sector over looming job cuts in the industry.

Zizi Kodwa‚ the party’s head of the presidency‚ said in a statement that the ANC was “emphatically against any retrenchments in both private and public sector”.

“The mining sector is an industrial development backbone upon which our economy relies‚” he said.

“Over the years‚ the mining sector has been shedding jobs and the recent pronouncement of more than 50‚000 purported job losses across the board is shocking as every mineworker benefits seven or more family members‚” added Kodwa.