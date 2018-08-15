The ANC in Tshwane on Wednesday called for the city to be put under administration after allegations of contractual irregularities in a multibillion-rand project management deal emerged over the weekend.

During a media briefing‚ ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa said the party would make submissions to MEC Dikgang Moiloa‚ calling for the city to immediately be put under administration.

Maepa said they will also request that President Cyril Ramaphosa task the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to investigate the city’s financial affairs since the DA-led coalition took over administration in 2016.

The ANC‚ now the official opposition in the city‚ also plans to lodge a formal complaint with the public protector and open a criminal case against city manager Moeketsi Mosola.