There were mixed emotions of joy and grief as families of seven members of the Pan African Congress’s (PAC) armed wing‚ Poqo‚ who were hanged in 1961 and 1964‚ witnessed the exhumation of their loved ones’ remains at Mamelodi West in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Richard Motsoahae‚ 23‚ Josiah Motsumi‚ 40‚ Thomas Molatlhegi‚ 31 and Petrus Ntshole 22‚ better known as the Munsieville Four‚ were hanged on June 16 1964 for the killing of security policeman Johannes Mokoena (aka Shorty or Sonnyboy).

Mokoena was shot dead in Munsieville‚ Krugersdorp‚ on the evening of March 18 1963.

Three residents of Rwantsana location in the district of Glen Grey in the Eastern Cape‚ Katyana Zoya‚34‚ Mpitizeli Zoya‚39 (brothers) and Mute Nyanya Yawa‚ age 46 were hanged on December 15 1961 for their role in the killing of Thompson Nqayana‚ a local headman and member of the local board.