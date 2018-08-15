Politics

Parastatals and government departments owe eThekwini R230m

15 August 2018 - 09:25 By Jeff Wicks
In most cases the parastatals do not pay for rates until the objection and thereafter an appeal process is finalised.
In most cases the parastatals do not pay for rates until the objection and thereafter an appeal process is finalised.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

The eThekwini Municipality is grappling with parastatals and state departments who owe the city over R230-million.

The report revealed entities‚ including the National Ports Authority‚ Transnet‚ the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)‚ the Department of Human Settlements and the Ingonyama Trust‚ collectively owe the City R231.3-million. This amount includes R216.6-million in arrears and R14.6-million current debt.

Various factors‚ identified by the report’s authors‚ led to difficulties in recovering the bad debt.

Government departments and parastatals own a number of properties within the municipality and in a number of instances‚ these departments and parastatals raise objections against the value of these properties.

In most cases they do not pay for rates until the objection and thereafter an appeal process is finalised.

Deputy City Manager of Finance Krish Kumar said progress had been made regarding the recovery of debt.

Addressing concerns that the City was lenient towards government departments and parastatals but not residents who were in arrears‚ Kumar said the City always acted fairly.

“We only disconnect when there is a breakdown in the relationship. We have issued disconnection notices to parastatals. We follow due processes regarding disconnection and endeavour to treat all customers fairly‚ whether it is residents or a parastatal.” 

READ MORE

Landfill that caused a stink ready for business again

Durban waste management company EnviroServ‚ which has been embroiled in a dispute over foul odours‚ says it is ready to resume business at its ...
News
21 hours ago

‘See you in court!’ - eThekwini mayor slams businessman Calvin Mathibeli over bribe claims

Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has come out strongly against allegations that she demanded payments from a group of contractors that shared work on a ...
Politics
6 days ago

Municipality clears the air on that R56-million Fill Up Moses Mabhida rumour

The municipality said they know nothing about a R56-million sponsorship, but they are in talks with Cassper's team about the venue.
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Parastatals and government departments owe eThekwini R230m Politics
  2. TOM EATON | There are two DAs, and they’re heading for divorce Politics
  3. Parliament gives Ramaite the nod after being named as Abrahams’ replacement Politics
  4. DA questions Ramaite appointment‚ while ANC welcomes swift action by Ramaphosa Politics
  5. BLF establishes its own private prosecution unit Politics

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X