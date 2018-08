Opposition parties are set to finally show their hand on Thursday as to whether or not they will pursue a third attempt to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip from power.

But in doing so‚ they run the risk of losing yet again as the Patriotic Alliance announced on Wednesday night it would not support their bid to remove him.

Party leaders of the AIC‚ ANC‚ United Front‚ EFF‚ UDM and Patriotic Alliance (PA) butted heads at a late-night meeting at the Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth‚ where they demanded to know why the EFF backtracked from a “democratic process” last week where it was decided that the PA’s Marlon Daniels be elected mayor.