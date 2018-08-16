Politics

Cracks in opposition could sink vote against Athol Trollip

16 August 2018 - 07:49 By Rochelle De Kock And Nomazima Nkosi
Athol Trollip. File photo.
Athol Trollip. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Opposition parties are set to finally show their hand on Thursday as to whether or not they will pursue a third attempt to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip from power.

But in doing so‚ they run the risk of losing yet again as the Patriotic Alliance announced on Wednesday night it would not support their bid to remove him.

Party leaders of the AIC‚ ANC‚ United Front‚ EFF‚ UDM and Patriotic Alliance (PA) butted heads at a late-night meeting at the Boardwalk in Port Elizabeth‚ where they demanded to know why the EFF backtracked from a “democratic process” last week where it was decided that the PA’s Marlon Daniels be elected mayor.

Plans for new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government

Plans are in motion to change the Nelson Mandela Bay government before the end of next week.
Politics
13 days ago

Daniels‚ who is meant to sponsor the motion to oust Trollip at the council meeting‚ said on Wednesday that the decision was ultimately taken as a result of the impasse between the EFF and PA.

He said the PA as well as other parties represented at the meeting were not happy with the way the EFF handled the meeting last week.

  • Click here to read more on the story.

READ MORE

Athol Trollip's 'bribe' accuser changes her tune in court

The woman accusing Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip of bribing her to dig up dirt on his political nemesis flip-flopped on the stand on ...
Politics
1 month ago

Athol Trollip bribe 'impossible'‚ his wife tells court

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip’s wife testified in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday that he could not have bribed a former DA ...
Politics
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Parliament committee concerned about small number of women in mining industry Business
  2. Cracks in opposition could sink vote against Athol Trollip Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | Why it’s ‘only logical’ for state to foot Zuma’s legal bill Politics
  4. Ekurhuleni mayor warns of fake roadshow aimed at conning entrepreneurs Politics
  5. Mixed emotions as remains of seven PAC cadres exhumed Politics

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X