The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) joined millions of people around the world in mourning the death of the “queen of soul” Aretha Franklin on Thursday.

“Soul music‚ to which she (Franklin) was queen‚ had to do with the very urban black experience of African Americans deprived of pride and humanity under the United States systematic racism from the 1950s‚” the party said.

“It is soul music‚ precisely because anti-black racism’s claim is that blacks are animals without a soul. Soul music is an absolute rebuttal to that entire colonial and slavery archive whose essence is anti-black.”

Franklin‚ who won 18 Grammys and had some 25 gold records‚ died at her home in Detroit‚ Michigan. Franklin leaves a legacy of hits such as Respect and Chain of Fools.