The lives of top technocrats sent by cabinet to trouble-shoot governance problems in the North West are at risk.

This after they received threats‚ apparently from those opposed to the national intervention plan.

Government has now resolved that it should provide full-time security to the team of seven caretaker administrators of the North West‚ as well as their support staff‚ until their mandate is terminated.

Details of the beefed up security and the threats was disclosed on Thursday to an ad hoc committee of the National Council of Provinces that is overseeing the cabinet's intervention in the province. The intervention is at the behest of an Inter-Ministerial Task Team (ITT) led by Minister in the Presidency‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ and her director-general Mpumi Mpofu.