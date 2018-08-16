Call it what you like‚ but the land was originally stolen.

Those were the words of tourism minister and ANC National Executive Committee member Derek Hanekom.

Hanekom was speaking on Thursday to journalists in Tsitsikamma‚ near Port Elizabeth‚ during the media launch of Tourism Month‚ which will be celebrated in September.

He made the remark while responding to a question about the future of land used for tourism purposes‚ given the perceived threat of expropriation of land without compensation.

Hanekom said expropriation without compensation will not happen to every piece of land available‚ but only where it is deemed necessary.