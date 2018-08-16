Politics

‘The land was stolen’: Derek Hanekom backs ‘justified’ expropriation

16 August 2018 - 18:11 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Tourism minister Derek Hanekom says the land was stolen in South Africa
Image: Gallo images

Call it what you like‚ but the land was originally stolen.

Those were the words of tourism minister and ANC National Executive Committee member Derek Hanekom.

Hanekom was speaking on Thursday to journalists in Tsitsikamma‚ near Port Elizabeth‚ during the media launch of Tourism Month‚ which will be celebrated in September.

He made the remark while responding to a question about the future of land used for tourism purposes‚ given the perceived threat of expropriation of land without compensation.

Hanekom said expropriation without compensation will not happen to every piece of land available‚ but only where it is deemed necessary.

He further added that expropriation was required to address imbalances but it would be done responsibly‚ without compromising food security or the economy. He said the ANC made this clear in their resolution on the matter.

“There are instances where the case of expropriation without compensation might be justified and the constitution must allow that to happen. That is what the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) said may be misunderstood.

“There will be no land-grabbing spree‚” Hanekom assured guests at the launch.

Hanekom is a respected ANC member who has served under all five democratically elected presidents. The 65-year-old and his wife‚ Dr. Trish Hanekom‚ were imprisoned by the National Party government for their role in the struggle against apartheid.

