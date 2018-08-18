The ANC’s policy of BBBEE has clearly failed and has managed to only enrich the politically connected‚ the DA says.

The ANC’s policy has by extension widened the gap between those who are included and excluded in the formal economy‚ the party said on Saturday.

“This is why the DA rejects the ANC’s version of BBBEE. We will not be forced to view our own alternative through the prism of the ANC’s failed policy formulation‚” it added.

The party was speaking at the conclusion of a two-day meeting of its federal executive.

DA spokesman Solly Malatsi said that the function of any policy that sought to redress the injustices of the past‚ which saw black South Africans systematically locked out of opportunities‚ could not replicate the very evil of apartheid.