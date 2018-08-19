Parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation is “convinced that the lack of investment in maintenance of the sewage infrastructure” by the Sedibeng District and Emfuleni municipalities has led to the crumbling infrastructure and contamination of the Vaal River System.

That is what they said in a media statement on Sunday after they visited the Sebokeng Waste Water Treatment Plant. They found some units were overloaded‚ because others were dysfunctional.

Times Select reported earlier this month that an unprecedented ecological disaster was unfolding in large stretches of the river‚ which is the main source of water for some of South Africa’s best farmland.