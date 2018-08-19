Politics

Solly Msimanga named as DA’s candidate for Gauteng premier

19 August 2018
Image: Genevieve Quintal

Solly Msimanga‚ 38‚ is the DA’s candidate for Gauteng premier. DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement on Sunday.

“Gauteng will be a central battleground in the election campaign next year and we are confident that Solly will lead a team that will bring the change the people of Gauteng deserve‚” Maimane said.

“With almost 10 million unemployed South Africans‚ there is no doubt that next year’s election is about jobs. Gauteng is the economic hub that powers South Africa. It is a great province with the potential to be a thriving centre of economic growth and prosperity for our people.”

Msimanga grew up in Atteridgeville‚ Pretoria‚ and is currently the Tshwane mayor and has been a DA member for 14 years.

“During his younger years‚ he lived in a shack with his family and still recounts his memories of walking to school with holes in his shoes. He used to play cricket‚ captained his school debating team‚ sang in the church choir‚ and was part of numerous youth upliftment structures in the community and at church‚” Maimane said

The DA leader believes Msimanga represents a new generation of DA leaders who are “young‚ charismatic‚ articulate‚ competent‚ and wholeheartedly committed to improving the lives of South Africans‚ particularly people oppressed by unemployment and poverty”.

“The dominance of the failing ANC means they have become complacent and focused on enriching only themselves. Not only have they failed to create jobs for the people of Gauteng or keep them safe from crime‚ they have no credible plan on how to do so.”

