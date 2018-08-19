Solly Msimanga‚ 38‚ is the DA’s candidate for Gauteng premier. DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement on Sunday.

“Gauteng will be a central battleground in the election campaign next year and we are confident that Solly will lead a team that will bring the change the people of Gauteng deserve‚” Maimane said.

“With almost 10 million unemployed South Africans‚ there is no doubt that next year’s election is about jobs. Gauteng is the economic hub that powers South Africa. It is a great province with the potential to be a thriving centre of economic growth and prosperity for our people.”

Msimanga grew up in Atteridgeville‚ Pretoria‚ and is currently the Tshwane mayor and has been a DA member for 14 years.